PUC encourages consumers to stay connected during Lifeline Awareness Week

HARRISBURG – In coordination with a national effort to reach those in need of telecommunications assistance, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recognizes Sept. 11-17 as Lifeline Awareness Week, to help low-income Pennsylvanians stay connected.

“Lifeline helps low-income consumers connect to the nation’s communications networks, and has been updated to include both voice and broadband options,” said PUC Chairman Gladys M. Brown in a video news release. “Participating carriers are required to promote the Lifeline program, and recent changes to the program, such as the requirement for annual recertification of eligibility, have made educating recipients even more important.”

The Lifeline Program is a government benefit program that provides eligible low-income consumers with a discount on monthly service for voice (telephone), Broadband Internet Access Service (or BIAS, usually called internet service), or a combined telephone/internet service product from a landline or wireless provider. This helps ensure these consumers have the opportunities and security that telephone and Internet service provide, including being able to connect to jobs, family, health care, schools, and 911 emergency calling services. The program provides a $9.25 per household, per month discount on your telephone or internet service from your landline or wireless provider. The discount appears in the form of a reduction to the bill you pay your service provider.

If you are recertifying your eligibility for Lifeline assistance, your company will notify you in advance. You may re-qualify for Lifeline Assistance based on income (at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines) or if you participate in any of the above programs. Any of these will serve as qualifying programs until your next recertification. If you do not recertify by the date on your notice, you must re-apply for Lifeline assistance.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission