Roadwork affecting portion of East Market Street to begin Wednesday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Preliminary work on a project affecting a 2.33-mile section of Route 462 (East Market Street) is set to start on Wednesday, September 13.

The stretch between the intersection with Harrison Street at the City of York-Spring Garden Township line and just east of Route 24 in Springettsbury Township will be repaired and resurfaced, the news release states.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc. will be doing the work.

The $2.39 million project includes extending the left-turn lane at Memory Lane, roadway base repair, curb to curb removal of the top layer of asphalt and replacement with a three-inch overlay, cleaning draining pipes and the installation of 73-bicycle safe inlet grates, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The contract is scheduled to be completed in July 2018, the release adds.

PennDOT says most of the roadwork will take place at night but motorists may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction on weeknights.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.