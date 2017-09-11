× Roadwork will be conducted on I-83 between exits 16 and 10 this week; expect delays

YORK AND SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIPS, York County — Motorists traveling along Interstate 83 this week should expect delays between Exit 16 (Route 74/Queen Street) and Exit 10 (Route 214/Loganville) as PennDOT workers conduct roadway base repairs.

Repairs will be conducted on the southbound lanes of I-83 on Monday and Tuesday, and in the northbound lanes on Wednesday and Thursday. Work will be done between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras, 94 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.