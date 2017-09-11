× Shippensburg man accused of stealing from terminally ill mother to support drug habit

SHIPPENSBURG — A 53-year-old Shippensburg man was arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $10,000 from his terminally ill mother’s bank account to support his drug habit, according to Shippensburg police.

Dan Barber, of the 500 block of Westover Road, is facing charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, theft, access device fraud, possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, reckless endangerment, possession with intent to distribute, theft of prescription medication, receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and several counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

According to an arrest report, police responded to Barber’s home for a welfare check, after they were informed that Barber and several other people were smoking crack in the home while his mother was present. Upon further investigation, police say, they discovered that Barber had been stealing money from his mother’s account to support his drug habit. The victim, who was dependent on Barber for care, was allegedly left alone and neglected.