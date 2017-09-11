× Too soon? Maybe, but York is opening its search for the city’s perfect Christmas tree

YORK — Yes, we’re still more than a month away from Halloween, and once again, poor Thanksgiving is getting no respect.

But the City of York announced Monday that it is looking for the perfect tree to put on the square for the upcoming holiday season.

If anyone has a spruce tree more than 30 feet tall that you think would be ideal, the City of York wants to talk to you. Contact Carol Godfrey (717) 845-9351 and give her your name, address, and phone number. Workers will remove the tree at no cost to the property owner.

The tree will be placed on Continental Square in downtown York where the community will gather on Saturday, December 2 for Light Up York festivities including the lighting of the tree to kick off the holiday season.