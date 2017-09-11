× Police identify two men killed in accident involving tow truck on Route 222 near Ephrata

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Police have identified the two men killed early Sunday morning when a vehicle struck a tow truck as it serviced a disabled vehicle along Route 222 North.

The victims were identified Sunday afternoon as Ralph H. Waltrus, 44, of Elizabethtown, and Robert M. Buckwalter, 46, of Ephrata. Waltrus was the operator of the tow truck, while Buckwalter was the owner of the disabled vehicle, police say.

According to a police report of the incident, the initial investigation revealed that Anthony Caldwell of Stafford, Virginia, was driving north on Route 222 when his car struck Waltrus, Buckwalter and the tow truck, which was pulled onto the berm on the side of the road. The tow truck was in the process of removing Buckwalter’s car from the side of the road when the accident occurred. Both victims were outside of the tow truck at the time of the crash, and were declared dead at the scene.

Caldwell was not injured.

The investigation of the accident continues. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the West Earl Police Department at 717-859-1411. Investigation into the crash continues.