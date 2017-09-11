× Water level at Holman Lake in Little Buffalo State Park will be lowered for repair project

NEWPORT, Perry County — Starting today, Holman Lake in Little Buffalo State Park will be drawn down to facilitate lake work, dam repairs and the installation of a new ADA-accessible fishing pier in a project that will last through the spring of 2018, according to an announcement from park manager Jason Baker.

The lake will be drawn down as much as 10 feet below its normal pool, Baker said. While the lake is lowered, contractors will complete three separate projects.

The primary project requiring a drawdown is repair of the toe drain on the downstream side of the dam, which removes water from the base of the dam and ensures its integrity.

The second project, dredging of the upper portion of the lake, will deepen the lake from three to seven feet. Restoring the original lake bottom will allow better access for recreational boating and fishing. Increased depth also will improve functionality of the upper boat launch. Sediment removal is designed to prevent portions of the lake from filling in through deposit spread, and extend healthy function of Holman Lake for many years, Baker said.

The third project is installation of new ADA accessible fishing pier near the Main Boat Launch. The new T-shaped pier will be relocated near the upper end of the mooring rail to provide fishing access to deeper water and better fish habitat.

Fishing and boating still will be permitted during the drawdown, however, depending on the project phase, boating access will be severely limited and boat launches may be unavailable. This could prevent launching trailered boats and limit use to hand-carried boats. Areas of the upper lake — including the Upper Boat Launch, Swimming Pool Road Bridge and Little Buffalo Creek Trail — will be closed periodically due to dredging work.