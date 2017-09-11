× Work to replace Route 194 bridge in Abbotstown, Adams County to begin this week

ABBOTSTOWN, Adams County — Work to replace the Route 194 (South Queen Street) bridge, which spans a branch of Beaver Creek in Abbotstown Borough, is expected to begin this week, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to last until late November, according to PennDOT. During that time, drivers will be detoured along Route 30 (East King Street) and Route 94 (Carlisle Pike).

The replacement of the bridge is part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, which is expected to allow PennDOT to replace bridges more quickly while saving money and minimizing the impact on motorists.