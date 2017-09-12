FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Brent Miller and Corporal Adam Reed of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Jaime Hernandez, DOB: 07/30/85, 32-Years Old

Wanted: Fleeing or Attempting to elude police officer; DUI

Location: State Route 914 at Main Street, Guilford Township, Franklin County

Incident Date: March 6, 2011, 3:37 AM

Charges Filed: March 7, 2011

Alias: ‘Alexis Rivera’

2. Trenton Brock Lister, DOB: 11/15/76, 40-Years Old

Wanted: Simple Assault

Location: 26 Bellows Ct, Guilford Township, Franklin County

Incident Date: July 12, 2017 at 8:30 PM

Charges Filed: July 13, 2017

3. Kurt Darnell Tasker, DOB: 10/01/1989 and 10/11/1989, Age: 26

Wanted: Suspected Homicide

Location: 351 Hale Avenue, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Incident Date: July 16, 2016

Alias: Curt Tasker and William Morrison