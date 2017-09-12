× Fry Communications fire result of explosion in dryer unit of printing press line

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at Fry Communications in Mechanicsburg Tuesday morning after a small explosion occurred in the gas fired dryer unit of a printing press line.

Fire crews responded to the Pleasant View Drive facility around 2:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames within about 90 minutes, a Fry Communications release says.

The fire was contained to one press line and there were no injuries or building damage. Employees immediately shut down other equipment and evacuated the facility after the blaze was observed, the release adds.

The press manufacturer will come in and assess the cause of the failure.

According to Fry Communications, the remainder of the plant was not affected and production operations have resumed as normal.

This story has been updated from its previous version.