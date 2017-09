× Is Instacart available in your area? Find out here

Consumers in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties have a new grocery shopping option.

Instacart, available as phone app or at Instacart.com, allows shoppers to hand-pick items online from local stores like Wegmans, Price Rite, CVS and Petco.

The items are then delivered right to the shoppers’ homes.

