Judge dismisses charges against engineer of Amtrak train involved in deadly 2015 crash

Posted 4:18 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:19PM, September 12, 2017

The engineer at the helm of Amtrak Train 188 on Tuesday night, May 13, 2015, was identified to CNN as Brandon Bostian, 32, of New York, New York.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A judge has dismissed the charges against the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in a deadly crash in Philadelphia in May 2015.

Brandon Bostian, of New York, faced eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued this statement after the announcement was made:

“The Amtrak crash was a tragedy and this case has a unique procedural history. We are carefully reviewing the judge’s decision, notes of testimony and our prosecutorial responsibilities in this case going forward.”

On May 12, 2015, the train derailed on a curve which resulted in the death of eight passengers — more than 200 others were injured.

A date recorder on board revealed that the train, engineered by 34-year-old Bostian, drove 106 mph on a curve with a 50 mph speed limit.

Attorney General Shapiro filed charges exactly two years after the incident. Bostian surrendered to the Office of Attorney General and the Philadelphia police department six days later.

