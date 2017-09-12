× Judge dismisses charges against engineer of Amtrak train involved in deadly 2015 crash

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A judge has dismissed the charges against the engineer of the Amtrak 188 train involved in a deadly crash in Philadelphia in May 2015.

Brandon Bostian, of New York, faced eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Judge: amtrak188 and accident not a crime drops charges @NBCPhiladelphia #breaking — Deanna Durante (@deannadurante) September 12, 2017

Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued this statement after the announcement was made:

“The Amtrak crash was a tragedy and this case has a unique procedural history. We are carefully reviewing the judge’s decision, notes of testimony and our prosecutorial responsibilities in this case going forward.”

On May 12, 2015, the train derailed on a curve which resulted in the death of eight passengers — more than 200 others were injured.

A date recorder on board revealed that the train, engineered by 34-year-old Bostian, drove 106 mph on a curve with a 50 mph speed limit.

Attorney General Shapiro filed charges exactly two years after the incident. Bostian surrendered to the Office of Attorney General and the Philadelphia police department six days later.