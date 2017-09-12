× Jury deliberations begin in trial of Columbia man accused of shooting at police

LANCASTER — The fate of a Columbia man charged with shooting at police officers last summer is in the hands of a Lancaster County jury, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Marquell Rentas, 18, was tried this week on multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer and reckless endangerment. Testimony in the case ended at midday on Tuesday.

Police say Rentas fired several shots from a high-powered rifle on July 29, 2016, from a perch at the second-floor window of a home on the 100 block of Bethel Street.

In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Travis S. Anderson told jurors that Rentas admitted to firing the shots during his arrest, allegedly proclaiming “I was shooting at you.”

Later, Rentas allegedly told a detective, “I hate (expletive) cops,” Anderson told the jury.

“Why would (Rentas) say that?” Anderson asked the jurors rhetorically. “If it were not true?”

The jury started deliberations Tuesday about 3 p.m., after instructions on the law from Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker.

In a seven-minute closing argument, Rentas’ defense lawyer claimed he was not aiming at police and is only guilty of reckless endangerment.

During the two-day trial, Anderson called the three officers who were fired upon and other police who investigated, including Columbia police Detective Matthew Leddy, who interviewed Rentas hours after the incident.

The three officers testified they heard shots and heard bullets strike objects around them.

Anderson argued that just because Rentas did not wound any of the officers does not mean he did not intend to.

“It’s a blessing for everybody that he missed,” Anderson said. “We shouldn’t credit him for his lack of marksmanship.”

Detective Leddy filed charges.

Charges also were filed against 18-year-old Trenton Nace, who was with Rentas in the upstairs room as the shooting happened.