Keep the umbrella handy the next few days

UNSETTLED COUPLE OF DAYS

Clouds are thick this evening, with a shower or two possible, as the first bands, of a much weaker Irma rotate across the area. Best chance to see what weather is after midnight. You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy for a few days. Shower activity picks up overnight into Wednesday. Plenty of cloud cover, however, there is a small chance for a peak of the sunshine late in the afternoon. Highs are held in the lower 70s. Upper level energy swings through Thursday, enhancing the shower threat and keeps skies overcast. Our best chance for scattered showers is expected. Highs are held again in the lower 70s. Shower chances dwindle significantly by Friday but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it is much more mild with sunshine breaking out through the clouds. Readings respond nicely into the middle and upper 70s. The humidity is back for several days too.

MILDER TEMPS FOR THE WEEKEND

The weekend looks mainly dry, but a shower, or two, could still pop up, especially, Saturday. Plenty of cloud cover, however, temperatures manage to climb to the middle and upper 70s. Sunday, we’ll finally flirt with 80 degrees, which would take temperatures above average for the first time in quite awhile!



NEXT WEEK

Temperatures warm up nicely to the lower 80s Monday. Partly sunny skies allows for sunshine to mix in and out. An approaching front brings late evening shower, with a better chance overnight into Tuesday. Showers exit late morning. Temperatures return to the 70s.

