Lancaster Crime Stoppers offers reward for info on suspect in aggravated assault case

LANCASTER — Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of an aggravated assault suspect.

Taylor Wike, 26, of the 400 block of Howard Avenue, is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at 2:16 a.m. on July 10 on the 400 block of South Plum and East Mifflin Streets. According to Lancaster police, a man reported that he had been assaulted after an altercation. The victim told police he had been stabbed several times around the right shoulder, right arm and head.

Through the course of the investigation, Det. Sgt. Kurt Miller was able to identifty Wike as the person that had stabbed the victim. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Wike is described as a white male, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has lips tattooed on the left side of his neck, and “Samantha” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the current location of Wike is asked to contact Sgt. Miller at 717-735-3347 millerk@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.