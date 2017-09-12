Lancaster man accused of biting, attempting to strangle ex-girlfriend during altercation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 28-year-old Lancaster man is facing charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault after a domestic dispute at his residence on September 6, according to Manheim Township police.

Police say Elpea Tyshaun White, of the 600 block of Martha Avenue, had an altercation with his live-in ex-girlfriend between 8:30 and 9 p.m. During the argument, the victim backed away from White and fell onto her 2-year-old child. White then allegedly climbed on top of the victim, grabbed her, and bit her on the hand and arm. He then allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and squeezed, and also allegedly put his knee on her throat and pushed down.

White was taken into custody, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison, police say.