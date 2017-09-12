Lancaster man faces drug charges after traffic stop

LANCASTER — Driving a car with faulty equipment led to a police chase and an arrest on drug and other charges for a 22-year-old Lancaster man last Friday, according to Lancaster City police.

Jonathan Santiago-Rivera, of the 400 block of E. Strawberry Street, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and crack cocaine, fleeing and eluding police, driving under a suspended license and other traffic and summary violations, police say.

The incident happened on September 8, at about 10:38 p.m. Police say they attempted to perform a traffic stop on Santiago-Rivera after spotting an equipment violation on his 2004 Pontiac Grand Am as he was driving on the 300 block of S. Queen Street. Santiago-Rivera allegedly refused to stop and fled from the officers. The pursuit went east on E. Vine Street, then turned south on S. Christian Street, where Santiago-Rivera eventually crashed his car and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance from the crash, which occurred on the 400 block of S. Christian Street.

Santiago-Rivera was found to be in possession of seven bundles of heroin and several baggies of suspected crack cocaine, according to police. He was later arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.