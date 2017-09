Mark your calendar! MLB releases 2018 regular season schedule

Mark your calendar! Major League Baseball has released its tentative 2018 schedule.

The baseball season opens on Thursday, March 29.

Here are some key dates and the interleague play schedule for the teams around the area. Take a look!

Baltimore Orioles

Season/home opener: March 29 vs. Minnesota Twins – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Interleague play: Home contests – Philadelphia Phillies (May 15-16), Washington Nationals (May 28-30), Miami Marlins (June 15-17), New York Mets (August 14-15) … Away contests – New York Mets (June 5-6), Washington Nationals (June 19-21), Atlanta Braves (June 22-24), Philadelphia Phillies (July 3-4)

Click here for Baltimore’s full schedule.

Philadelphia Phillies

Season opener: March 29 @ Atlanta Braves – SunTrust Park

Home opener: April 5 vs. Miami Marlins – Citizens Bank Park

Interleague play: Home contests – Toronto Blue Jays (May 25-27), New York Yankees (June 25-27), Baltimore Orioles ( July 3-4), Boston Red Sox (August 14-15) … Away contests – Tampa Bay Rays (April 13-15), Baltimore Orioles (May 15-16), Boston Red Sox (July 30-31), Toronto Blue Jays (August 24-26)

Click here for Philadelphia’s full schedule.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Season opener: March 29 @ Detroit Tigers – Comerica Park

Home opener: April 2 vs. Minnesota Twins – PNC Park

Interleague play: Home contests – Minnesota Twins (April 2, 4), Detroit Tigers (April 24-26), Chicago White Sox (May 15-16), Kansas City Royals (September 17-19) … Away contests – Detroit Tigers (March 29, 31-April 1), Chicago White Sox (May 8-9), Cleveland Indians (July 23-25), Minnesota Twins (August 14-15)

Click here for Pittsburgh’s full schedule.