New Cumberland woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A New Cumberland woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during an argument.

Alison Maybee, 24, is facing strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

On September 8 around 8:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the Meadowbrook Court Mobile Home Park for a report of a domestic dispute that turned physical.

Upon arrival, police learned that Maybee had engaged in an argument with another woman.

During the course of the argument, Maybee allegedly assaulted the other woman by striking her multiple times and choking her to the point where she could not breathe.

Police noted there were signs of injuries to both parties.

Maybee was arraigned and remanded to the York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.