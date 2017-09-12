New Jersey truck driver arrested for alleged hit-and-run accident in Clay Township, Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A New Jersey truck driver is facing several charges after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Cicil A. Lawrence, 69, of Trenton, NJ, was driving a 1994 Peterbuilt truck trailer pulling a loaded semi-trailer on North Clay Road when he attempted to turn onto Hopeland Road, police say. During the turn, he allegedly hit a wall, stop sign, and mailbox, but continued on his way. He later struck a bridge on Hopeland Road, causing undetermined damages to the structure, according to police.

He was apprehended after police stopped his vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene.

Lawrence is charged with hit and run and careless driving, police say.