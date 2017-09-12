Olivia’s cooks up Thai Ginger Crab Cakes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Thai Ginger Crab Cakes

Mini crab cakes rolled in sesame & poppy seeds grilled & served along w sautéed spinach & asparagus all served over angel hair pasta and tossed in a Thai Ginger sauce.

Crab cakes

3 tbsp mayo

1 tbsp mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 tsp old bay

1 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 lb jumbo lump crab meat

Mix all ingredients except crab. Gently toss in crab (carefully not to break up lumps). Shape into 4 patties. Broil or grill approx 10 mins.

Ginger Sauce

1 tbsp fresh ginger finely chopped

1 tbsp cilantro freshly chopped

1 tsp fresh chopped garlic

12 oz pineapple juice

1/2 orange zested and juiced

1/2 lemon zested and juiced

1/2 lime zested and juiced

1/2 tsp crushed pepper flake

1 tsp fire roasted red pepper

1/4 tsp sea salt

2 oz soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

Slurry

Cornstarch

Water

Mix together & use as a thickener

Put all ingredients in a pot. Bring to boil. Thicken w slurry. Enjoy!

Cocktails

Chocolate mango martini

3 olives mango vodka

Smirnoff vanilla vodka

Mango nectar

Fresh chopped mango

Fresh squeezed orange wedge

Chocolate ganache

Fill glass w ice. Add mango vodka, vanilla vodka, mango nectar, fresh mango and orange wedges. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chocolate ganache rimmed martini glass. Garnished w chocolate dipped mango.

Watermelon margarita

Espilon tequila

Cointreau

Sweet & sour

Splash oj

Fresh squeezed lime wedges

Fresh squeezed orange wedges

Watermelon purée

Fresh chopped watermelon

Shake all ingredients over ice and pour into a salt rimmed glass.

Enjoy!