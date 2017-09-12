Olivia’s cooks up Thai Ginger Crab Cakes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
Thai Ginger Crab Cakes
Mini crab cakes rolled in sesame & poppy seeds grilled & served along w sautéed spinach & asparagus all served over angel hair pasta and tossed in a Thai Ginger sauce.
Crab cakes
3 tbsp mayo
1 tbsp mustard
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 egg
1 egg yolk
2 tsp old bay
1 tbsp freshly chopped parsley
1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
1/2 lb jumbo lump crab meat
Mix all ingredients except crab. Gently toss in crab (carefully not to break up lumps). Shape into 4 patties. Broil or grill approx 10 mins.
Ginger Sauce
1 tbsp fresh ginger finely chopped
1 tbsp cilantro freshly chopped
1 tsp fresh chopped garlic
12 oz pineapple juice
1/2 orange zested and juiced
1/2 lemon zested and juiced
1/2 lime zested and juiced
1/2 tsp crushed pepper flake
1 tsp fire roasted red pepper
1/4 tsp sea salt
2 oz soy sauce
2 tbsp brown sugar
Slurry
Cornstarch
Water
Mix together & use as a thickener
Put all ingredients in a pot. Bring to boil. Thicken w slurry. Enjoy!
Cocktails
Chocolate mango martini
3 olives mango vodka
Smirnoff vanilla vodka
Mango nectar
Fresh chopped mango
Fresh squeezed orange wedge
Chocolate ganache
Fill glass w ice. Add mango vodka, vanilla vodka, mango nectar, fresh mango and orange wedges. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chocolate ganache rimmed martini glass. Garnished w chocolate dipped mango.
Watermelon margarita
Espilon tequila
Cointreau
Sweet & sour
Splash oj
Fresh squeezed lime wedges
Fresh squeezed orange wedges
Watermelon purée
Fresh chopped watermelon
Shake all ingredients over ice and pour into a salt rimmed glass.
Enjoy!