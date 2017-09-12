PA sends Incident Management Team to aid with hurricane relief efforts

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In wake of Hurricane Irma and the devastation is has left behind, Governor Tom Wolf says 23 members of the Pennsylvania Incident Management Team are in Florida to help clean-up debris. The team left on Monday and is expected to be there for up to 2 weeks.

“The men and women who left Harrisburg today represent the spirit that unites all Americans, one that motivates us to help one another,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania stands ready to provide whatever aid we can to people impacted by this storm.”

To help with some other needs, Shipley Energy in York County, sent 4 trucks to the southeast with loads of on-road diesel to assist FEMA with various clean-up efforts. Shipley Energy says on-road diesel can be used for tractor trailers or generators.

If you want to help, one way to do so is by donating to the American Red Cross. Click here to donate.