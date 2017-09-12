× PennDOT will begin work to replace bridge on Route 416 near Mercersburg on Sept. 18

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin work to replace a bridge that spans a section of Conococheague Creek on Route 416 north of Mercersburg Borough on Monday, September 18, according to an announcement issued Tuesday.

The bridge will be closed for more than a year, PennDOT says. Until it reopens, drivers will be detoured onto Route 75, Orchard Road, Lemar Road, and Mercersburg Road.

PennDOT awarded the $1,716,000 contract to Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Work includes removing the existing 70-year-old structurally deficient bridge and replacing it with a two-span concrete T-beam structure, approach pavement reconstruction, new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

The existing bridge was built in 1947. Once the span is replaced and the roadway is reopened to traffic, it will be removed from the list of structurally deficient bridges.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.