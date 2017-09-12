Plenty of clouds Tuesday, then Irma remnants bring shower chances the rest of the week

CLOUDS FROM IRMA, BUT MAINLY DRY: Tuesday is mainly dry, but expect plenty of clouds resulting from Irma. The morning isn’t as chilly due to the abundance of cloud cover. Temperatures begin in the 50s, with perhaps a few pockets managing chilly upper 40s. There’s could be a few hazy spots too. Then, it’s just plenty of clouds all day long, with perhaps some breaks of sunshine. Readings are in the lower to middle 70s. A late day or evening light shower or sprinkle could enter the picture, but most should stay dry. Clouds continue to hang tough through the overnight period, with showers likely late. Lows are much milder, in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WATCHING IRMA REMNANTS THROUGH MIDWEEK: A wave of showers likely pushes through for about the first half of Wednesday. This starts close to daybreak, and lasts through early afternoon. Then, a little sun tries to sneak in, more so for the southern half of the region more than anywhere else. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with warmer readings likely to the south and coolest readings to the north. Again, this depends on the ability for some sun to sneak out. Thursday is a mainly cloudy day with more showers likely as Irma remnants slowly get closer and drift nearby. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s depending on any slivers of sunshine.

STILL A FEW WEEKEND SHOWERS: The weekend still features small shower chances as the weakened remnants of Irma continue to drift and further weaken nearby. Friday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for some isolated showers. Each day after is a repeat through the weekend, so expect isolated shower chances Saturday and Sunday. Skies are partly sunny, with the isolated showers during the afternoon as a result of daytime warming. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s, perhaps touching 80 degrees on Sunday depending on shower coverage and cloud cover. The next cold front moves in late Monday and into Tuesday. A few showers are possible late in the day Monday as a result.

Have a great Tuesday!