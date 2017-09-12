Police identify victim in Perry County fatal fire

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police say a 19-year-old girl died as the result of a house fire late last week.

Jordan Spencer, 19, of Shermans Dale, died as the result of a house fire.

The blaze broke out around 8:10 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bower Road on September 8, and it was reported that a deceased individual was found near the source of the fire.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Young’s United Methodist Church in Shermans Dale.