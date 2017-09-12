Police seek missing Carlisle teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday night.

Police say Doris Yamileth Benitez-Cabrera was last seen at her residence in the 100 block of Elm Street around 10 p.m.

She is approximately 5’2″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair below her shoulder, the release states.

Benitez-Cabrera was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benitez-Cabrera is asked to contact Carlise Police.