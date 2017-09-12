Police seek second suspect involved in Upper Allen Township retail theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Police are looking for a second suspect who allegedly stole two cases of beer from Weis in Upper Allen Township.

Police say Navorro Young and an unidentified female entered the grocery store on Bumble Bee Hollow Road around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two distracted the staff and walked out with the two cases.

The release states that the female left the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Blazer which was driven by a white male with gray hair and glasses.

The 35-year-old Young was left behind and arrested at the scene, according to the release. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison and is charged with false identification to law enforcement, retail theft and public drunkenness.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. You can submit a tip online here.