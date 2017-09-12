× Police seeking suspect from indecent exposure incident at Tanger Outlets in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect from an indecent exposure incident at Tanger Outlets in Hershey.

On September 11 around 3:50 p.m., police were dispatched for a report of an indecent exposure at the Tanger Outlets, located it 46 Outlet Square.

Upon arrival, police learned that the suspect pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a woman inside of a store.

Officers responding to the scene spotted the suspect, and were involved in a vehicle pursuit immediately after, but discontinued the chase near the intersection of East Chocolate Avenue and Lingle Avenue.

The suspect is a younger white male with a thin build and was wearing aviator style sunglasses and a charcoal gray t-shirt.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a bright silver 4-door Chevrolet mid-size sedan.

The registration plate on the car is a newer blue and white NY registration plate, but the plate number is unknown.

Similar incidents have been reported around the area in the past few months.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202. A reward of up to $2,000.00 may be offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers. They can be contacted at 1-800-262-3080 or online at dauphin.crimewatchpa.com and the tipster can remain anonymous.