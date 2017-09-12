× Poll: Should a person be able to own a gun if they are the subject of a PFA?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today in Harrisburg, volunteers with the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and mayor Eric Papenfuse are holding a press conference to discuss possible legislation that would bar gun possession by domestic abusers.

More specifically, the legislation would strengthen existing law by barring gun possession by domestic abusers subject to final protection from abuse orders or convicted of the crime of domestic violence, and require them to turn in their guns to licensed dealers or law enforcement within 24 hours.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 501, would strengthen existing law to ensure abusers convicted of domestic violence crimes turn in their guns promptly and securely.

Our question is, should a person be able to own a gun if they are the subject of a PFA?