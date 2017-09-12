Saving money at the York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The York Fair is in full swing, but the cost of just getting there can add up for some.

There are deals to be had.

All of the deals can be found on the fair's website online, but it just takes a little planning in advance to take advantage of them.

Finding a deal at the York Fair depends on which day you come, who you go with, and how many days you plan to visit.

There's a full fair-long pass for $75, that includes parking and admission for one person for each day.

Weekdays offer all-day ride passes for $20, but one of the best deals to be had might be found on the last day.

York Fair sales manager Cody Cashman said "we want everybody to be able to come to the fair, to be able to enjoy themselves without breaking the bank. We do have a promotion every day."

"Sunday is one of our best promotions. Sunday is $18 a carload. So, legally, as many people you can fit in your car as possible, come to the fair. Eighteen bucks gets you parked, gets you in, and it's going to be a great day," Cashman said.

Some food stands also offer free drinks, or reduced prices on refills for deals.