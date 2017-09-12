Three “upper-level” drug dealers arrested as result of two-year investigation in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A two-year investigation has resulted in arrests of three “upper-level” drug dealers and a large cocaine and heroin seizure.

Carlos “Wimo” Xavier Ramos, 26, Carlos “Fresa” Ramos-Lebron, 26, and Jose Quiles-Rivera, 23, are facing felony drug charges for their roles.

These charges were filed recently after authorities executed search warrants at two residences and storage lockers.

In all, detectives seized:

A kilogram of cocaine, valued between $35,000 and $50,000

Seven firearms, four of which were stolen

Seven grams of heroin, valued around $2,000

$2,860 in cash

Drug-packaging materials

Cutting agents

A four-foot-tall press, used to compress cocaine

“This collaborative investigation has brought down three upper-level dealers and uncovered a volume of drugs, stolen firearms and cash,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Tuesday. “From here out, we will seek severe consequences in court so all are held accountable for the illegal trade of these poisons.”

Ramos and Ramos-Lebron are charged with counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia.

Both are at Lancaster County Prison – Ramos-Lebron on $3 million bail; Ramos on $2 million bail.

Quiles-Rivera is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. He is at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.