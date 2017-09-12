Turkey Hill stores introduce Built Your Way burgers

LANCASTER — Turkey Hill stores are getting into the burger business.

A new line of Hill-Topped burgers at Turkey Hill Minit Markets will give beef lovers a wide choice of toppings and trimmings — from mac & cheese to mushroom & Swiss — and serves as the store chain’s foray into the made-to-order food market.

The debut lineup, which launched in Turkey Hill stores that have touch screen ordering, includes:

Mac & Cheese Burger

Cheese Fry Burger

Diablo Burger

Brinner Burger

Monster Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Rodeo Burger

Taco Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

So far, Turkey Hill has installed touch screens at 39 of their 249 Pennsylvania stores and continues to introduce the system at additional locations. The touch screens offer Built Your Way customization, making it easy to choose from a range of vegetables and condiments, building burgers suited to individual tastes.

“With the wide selection of sides, salads, snacks and drinks we also offer, Hill-Topped Burgers can be the foundation of a satisfying, delicious meal with quick, convenient service,” Turkey Hill Minit Markets Public Relations Manager Kim Hertzog said. “We’re all about flavor, convenience, and choice. Hill-Topped Burgers are the latest example.”