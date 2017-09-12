Unions end two-decade Partnership Agreement with Harley

PITTSBURGH, PA. — Citing concerns over the way the company is handling seasonal production and a lack of partnership in the decision making process, two major unions are withdrawing from a twenty-two year partnership with Harley Davidson. In a statement issued today by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the United Steelworkers (USW), leaders say they are withdrawing on behalf of their members after a meeting with Harley Davidson CEO Matt Levatich. Employees are still covered under the union contracts, and nothing in those contracts has changed as a result of this announcement.

The unions also say that seniority should be a factor when it comes to job security, rather than leaving it to the whims of management. The company’s “surge” production model has been widely criticized by union leaders. Under the surge, production is amped up at certain times of the year, resulting in a need for increased manpower, increased overtime and even the hiring of temporary workers. The company has maintained this model even as wide-reaching layoffs have taken place, including 115 at the company’s Springettsbury Township, York County plant.

Earlier this year, the leaders of both the USW and IAM, the major unions representing Harley Davidson workers, condemned the company’s decision to manufacture motorcycles in Thailand. Harley says that move is aimed at servicing the Asian market specifically and to avoid high import tariffs. The unions say it takes work away from Americans and diminishes the iconic brand.

With the shifting of the manufacture of Softail Motorcycles to Kansas City, the York County plant is down to about 600 union employees. In 2010, there were about 2,000.

According to the statement, Levatich agreed to work with the unions to resolve staffing issues raised on behalf of full time workers.

FOX43 reached out to Harley Davidson for comment on this story.