Woman acquitted in case of child abuse convicted of obstructing investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman found not guilty in a case of suspected child abuse was convicted by a jury Tuesday for obstructing that very investigation.

A probe into physical abuse of a child involving 35-year-old Samira Randolph-Ali began in May 2016. Once Randolph-Ali became aware of the police investigation, she reached out to the victim in a phone call and told her to recant the assault allegations, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s release says. An adult overheard the conversation and reported it to the Steelton Police Department.

Randolph-Ali’s attempt to obstruct the investigation was her undoing as two of the three charges, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, were withdrawn prior to jury selection — the child indicated he would not cooperate and refused to get on the witness stand, the district attorney’s release adds. She was later acquitted of simple assault after a victim refused to cooperate and while on the stand recanted her initial statement that she was punched in the eye.

Randolph-Ali is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12.