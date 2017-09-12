York man convicted on charges of repeatedly raping mentally disabled woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man has been convicted on charges of repeatedly raping a mentally disabled woman for months in 2014 and 2015.

Santos Diaz, 51, was convicted of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone who has a mental disability and sexual assault, according to court documents.

In 2015, Diaz was arrested in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals on the charges before his conviction.

Diaz will remain in York County Prison while awaiting sentencing that will come in December.