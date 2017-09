YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An accident on Interstate 83 near George Street includes one vehicle turned over on the highway.

The accident is near mile marker 22 and appears to have involved a semi-truck and a car.

There is no word on any injuries or the extent of damage at this time.

Accident on I-83 NB right lane near mile marker 22 in York County. Looks like it involved a semi-truck and a car. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rwMetJ3t0c — Caitlin Sinett (@CaitlinSinett) September 13, 2017