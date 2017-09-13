American Red Cross holds Shelter Volunteer Boot Camps

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross Central PA will hold boot camps this week to help train new volunteers who may soon by deployed to areas affected by the recent hurricanes.

The training sessions will take place today and tomorrow night in Harrisburg and Saturday sessions will be held in Harrisburg and Lewisburg.

You can become a volunteer by filling out an application at http://rdcrss.org/2xP34V1. Once the American Red Cross reviews your application, they will contact you about scheduling a training session.

Prospective volunteers must be 18 years or older with a valid drivers license, able to deploy for 2-3 weeks and work 12 hour shifts, and complete a background check.

Training sessions will be held Wednesday, September 13 & Thursday, September 14 from 4-7 p.m. You must attend both of those sessions to complete the required training. Additional training sessions will be held Saturday, September 16 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Harrisburg and Lewisburg.

The Harrisburg training sessions will be held at 1804 N Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA. The Lewisburg training session is at 249 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, PA.