America’s largest RV show comes to Dauphin County

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - What's branded as "America's Largest RV Show" is taking over the Giant Center in Dauphin County. The show runs through Sunday and features more than 1,300 new RVs.

"It's the only place you can see the latest products and the latest accessories," said Heather Leach, Executive Vice President of the PA RV and Camping Association. "We have hourly seminars that are free with your admission, that cover everything from insurance to taking your RV full time."

Thursday, September 14th, is veterans day at the show, so veterans with a valid military I.D. can get tickets at half price. Tickets for everyone after 3:00 p.m. are just $5.