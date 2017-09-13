Dauphin – Middle Paxton Fire Company requests donations after firefighter loses home to blaze
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A local firefighter and his family are in need of assistance after a fire claimed his home, according to a Facebook Post.
The Dauphin – Middle Paxton Fire Company posted this message on the page:
Last evening one of our members and his family lost their home to a fast moving fire. Our Brother, Garry Meredith Jr., and his family now have to recover from a total loss of their property. Garry has been a dedicated member of the Fire Company for 10 years, and has shown himself to be of exemplary character, often proving he would give the shirt off of his own back to help anyone in need. We are now asking for your help.
There are two accounts set up for the family at www.gofundme.com.Type Meredith Family in the search bar to access and donate.
We are placing donation boots at local businesses. Cash and/or gift card donations can be made at these locations.
The family has the following clothing needs:
Mens Pants size 40X32 and 38X32
Mens Shirts size XL, 2XL, 3XL
Mens Shoes size 9.5, 10.5, 11
Womens Pants size XL
Womens Shirts size 3XL
Womens Shoes size 9
Child (boy) Clothing Size 12-18 months
Infant (boy) Shoe size 5
Clothing donations may be handed in at the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company, located at 10 Elizabeth Ave. In the event no one is present at the Station, donations can be left at the door. Please place items in a plastic bag in case no one is at the Station at the time of your donation.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company, PO Box 518, Dauphin PA 17018, please indicate “Meredith Fund” on your check or money order.
We thank you for any and all support you give in this Volunteers difficult time.