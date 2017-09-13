Dauphin – Middle Paxton Fire Company requests donations after firefighter loses home to blaze

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A local firefighter and his family are in need of assistance after a fire claimed his home, according to a Facebook Post.

The Dauphin – Middle Paxton Fire Company posted this message on the page:

Last evening one of our members and his family lost their home to a fast moving fire. Our Brother, Garry Meredith Jr., and his family now have to recover from a total loss of their property. Garry has been a dedicated member of the Fire Company for 10 years, and has shown himself to be of exemplary character, often proving he would give the shirt off of his own back to help anyone in need. We are now asking for your help.

There are two accounts set up for the family at www.gofundme.com.Type Meredith Family in the search bar to access and donate.