Eagles visit Chiefs and Cowboys face Broncos on FOX43’s Sunday NFL lineup

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to improve to 2-0 and coach Doug Pederson will try to show up former mentor Andy Reid when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX43.

The Chiefs hammered the New England Patriots 47-21 in last Thursday’s NFL season opener.

Pederson played quarterback for Reid when the former Eagles coach arrived in Philadelphia in 1999. He also served as Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City.

In the late game, the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) visit the Denver Broncos (1-0). That game is expected to kick off at 4:25.

To see the full slate of games scheduled to appear on FOX43 this season, go here.