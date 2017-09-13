Gray skies along with a few showers expected Thursday

SHOWERS FOR THURSDAY

Cloudy skies expected this evening. Keep the umbrella handy for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures are cool in the 60s. Overnight, cloudy skies, with a few possible showers, otherwise, damp, cool conditions. Morning lows are in the lower 60s. Skies are brighter for Friday with more sunshine breaking through the cloud cover. A stray shower could pop up but most of the area is dry. Readings are milder in the upper 70s. Heading into the weekend, you can expect mainly dry conditions.

MUGGY AND MILD WEEKEND

A little taste of summer returns for a couple of days. High temperatures through Monday flirt with 80 degrees or better. A stray shower is possible Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two is possible Sunday but plenty of sunshine helps temperatures reach the lower 80s.



NEXT WEEK

We continue mild and muggy into Monday. Highs are in the lower 80s. The next front is moisture starved and may bring a shower or two overnight into the morning Tuesday. The rest of the day is dry with increasing sunshine. Temperatures top out near 80 degrees.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist