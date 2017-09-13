Harrisburg man sentenced after pleading guilty to charges relating to domestic violence incidents

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges relating to domestic violence incidents that occurred in December 2016.

Michael Heffelfinger, 31, was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 10 years in state prison. He faced charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal trespass.

The charges stemmed from two incidents.

On December 16, 2016, Heffelfinger arrived at the victim’s house and began to argue with her. According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release, he punched her several times in the face and body — which knocked her on the floor — before kicking her. Heffelfinger also strangled her until she passed out, the release adds.

Two days later, he returned to the victim’s house and kicked her door off the hinges. Heffelfinger then threatened her, held her down on the ground and stole her cell phone before exiting the residence.