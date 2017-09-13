Jackson Township’s two fire companies will merge on October 1

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, York County — Jackson Township’s two fire departments will merge on October 1, according to a post on one fire company’s Facebook page and a York Dispatch report.

After they officially consolidate, Nashville Fire Co. and the Lincoln Fire Co. will operate out of the Nashville Fire Co. station, which is more centrally located in Jackson Township, the Dispatch says.

The companies first began talking about a merger in 2006, and conducted a feasibility study in 2008. The idea stagnated for several years before talks resumed in 2015. Both companies voted to merge, and while it hasn’t been made official yet, they began operating exclusively out of the Nashville station about two months ago.