Los Angeles Lakers to retire BOTH of Kobe Bryant’s jersey numbers

LOS ANGELES, CA.– Kobe Bryant and the Lakers are making headlines together one last time.

In a Tuesday announcement, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed they will retire both Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

The numbers will be retired during a halftime ceremony on December 18.

“As a kid growing up in Italy, I always dreamed of my jersey hanging in the Lakers rafters, but I certainly never imagined two of them,” Bryant said in a press release. “The Lakers have bestowed a huge honor on me and I’m grateful for the fans’ enthusiasm around this game.”

“Kobe’s jerseys are taking their rightful home next to the greatest Lakers of all time,” said Lakers CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss. “There was never any doubt this day would come, the only question was when. Once again, Lakers fans will celebrate our hero, and once again, our foes will envy the legendary Kobe Bryant.”

Bryant was an 18-time All-Star and retired as the first player in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons with a single franchise.

During that time, Bryant sent Lakers’ records for games played with 1,346, points with 33,643, and three pointers made with 1,827 among others.

Bryant also helped the Lakers win 5 NBA Championships and was the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2009.