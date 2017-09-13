Man sentenced after pleading guilty to simple assault, gun charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to simple assault and gun charges will see at least three years behind bars.

A Dauphin County judge sentenced William Lindo to three to six years in state prison Tuesday.

Lindo was charged with simple assault, persons not to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license following a domestic dispute earlier this year.

On January 16, Harrisburg Police were called to the 1900 block of Forster Street. According to the release, Lindo physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend and fled the area.

Minutes later, Lindo was arrested. Police then searched him and found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his coat pocket, the release adds.

Due to Lindo’s prior convictions, he was not permitted to posses a handgun — he also does not have a license to carry a weapon.