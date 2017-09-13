× Office of Inspector General reports there were 73 welfare fraud cases in Pennsylvania in July

HARRISBURG – A total of 73 people, including 12 from Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties, were charged with welfare fraud in July, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General.

The total restitution owed in the fraud cases is $281,672.13.

For July 2017, the restitution totals by benefits program amounted to: $166,775.73 for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); $84,269.66 for medical assistance; $19,173.09 for cash assistance, $10,290.65 for subsidized day care and $1,163 for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“July’s cases range from a combination of $35,963.53 in SNAP, medical assistance and LIHEAP fraud in far northwestern Erie County to $838 in SNAP fraud in southcentral Franklin County,” Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer said. “Those who would defraud Pennsylvania taxpayers should know that our investigators’ reach extends across the state and across benefit programs. And we pursue recovering small and large amounts of restitution owed equally.”

The OIG filed 35 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a felony of the third degree. The defendants are:

Melissa A. Bortner, 43, of Highspire in Dauphin County, for $871 in SNAP fraud and $10,290.65 in subsidized day care fraud.

Pamela R. Bryant, 51, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $7,436.73 in SNAP fraud, $2,280.13 in medical assistance fraud and $263 in LIHEAP fraud.

Anya N. Bellamy, 33, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $6,132 in SNAP fraud.

Richard C. Corley, 51, of York in York County, for $3,258 in SNAP fraud.

Shannon L. Moffitt, 34, of York in York County, for $3,306 in SNAP fraud.

Kristi L. Livering, 45, of Jonestown in Lebanon County, for $1,385 in SNAP fraud and $3,440.55 in medical assistance fraud.

Avia S. Braxton, 28, of Philadelphia, for $5,164 in cash assistance fraud.

Valyncia D. Coleman, 25, of Erie in Erie County, for $3,176 in SNAP fraud and $1,617 in cash assistance fraud.

Milagros Rosario, 26, of Allentown in Lehigh County, for $2,095 in SNAP fraud and $1,490.25 in cash assistance fraud.

Ronald H. Ahrens, 45, and Amy L. Ahrens, 37, of Pocono Summit in Monroe County, for $3,495 in SNAP fraud and $2,206.59 in cash assistance fraud.

Tayri A. Ramos-Diaz, 34, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,156 in SNAP fraud and $2,528 in cash assistance fraud.

Kaitlyn R. Decicco, 25, of Frackville in Schuylkill County, for $3,632 in SNAP fraud.

Zanobia Overton, 67, of Erie in Erie County, for $6,222 in SNAP fraud, $29,514.53 in medical assistance fraud and $227 in LIHEAP fraud.

Amber N. Booth, 24, of Erie in Erie County, for $5,639 in SNAP fraud and $400 in LIHEAP fraud.

Joni N. Ascanio, 37, of Newburg in Franklin County, for $5,114 in SNAP fraud.

Lacie M. Hooks, 35, of New Kensington in Westmoreland County, for $10,530 in SNAP fraud.

Tiana E. Noble, 34, of Chambersburg in Franklin County, for $3,785 in SNAP fraud and $1,228.41 in medical assistance fraud.

Mirtha L. Estevez, 54, of East Stroudsburg in Monroe County, for $3,768 in SNAP fraud.

Marcia A. Osche, 61, of Butler in Butler County, for $1,291 in SNAP fraud and $3,216.21 in medical assistance fraud.

Linda M. Gaunt, 46, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $5,232 in SNAP fraud.

Susan E. Campbell, 58, of Hilliards in Butler County, for $895 in SNAP fraud and $4,304.31 in medical assistance fraud.

Cecelia Collins, 51, of Coraopolis in Allegheny County, for $3,284 in SNAP fraud.

Jessica L. Filipovitz, 33, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $4,626 in SNAP fraud.

Stella J. Caltagirone-Gonzalez, 46, of Reading in Berks County, for $760 in SNAP fraud and $2,652.99 in medical assistance fraud.

Nicola L. Gardner, 40, of McKeesport in Allegheny County, for $3,716 in SNAP fraud.

Kalee A. Richter, 27, of Hunker in Westmoreland County, for $3,341 in SNAP fraud.

Donna J. Tacza, 64, of Mount Pleasant in Westmoreland County, for $4,549 in SNAP fraud.

Shannon L. Freed, 29, of Beaver Falls in Beaver County, for $7,797 in SNAP fraud.

Shaquan L. Ambrose, 36, of Tobyhanna in Monroe County, for $3,456 in SNAP fraud.

Robert J. Kolson, 34, of Windber in Somerset County, for $9,055.63 in medical assistance fraud.

Donald J. Slomer, Sr., 52, of Butler in Butler County, for $3,065 in medical assistance fraud.

Bradley C. Nortum, Jr., 43, of Johnsonburg in Elk County, for $3,297.20 in medical assistance fraud.

Brooke R. Grassmyer, 43, of Tyrone in Blair County, for $4,266.10 in medical assistance fraud.

Bruce W. Sykes, 63, of Brookville in Jefferson County, for $12,704.65 in medical assistance fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed 21 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree. The defendants are:

Segga M. Ocubamicael, 35, of Carlisle in Cumberland County, for $1,954 in SNAP fraud.

Chrystal G. Ehrhart, 44, of Orrstown in Franklin County, for $2,142 in SNAP fraud and $1,069.52 in medical assistance fraud.

Crystal Blymire, 36, of Spring Grove in York County, for $1,738 in SNAP fraud.

Britnie A. Irvin, 25, of Scottdale in Westmoreland County, for $1,980 in SNAP fraud and $1,410.50 in cash assistance fraud.

Alisha A. Watkins, 44, of Pitcairn in Allegheny County, for $1,580 in cash assistance fraud.

Vitalia Souprountchouk, 33, of Chesterbrook in Chester County, for $1,705 in SNAP fraud and $1,729 in cash assistance fraud.

Christina C. Gaccetta, 24, of New Kensington in Westmoreland County, for $1,661 in SNAP fraud.

Inez L. Daugherty, 52, of East Freedom in Blair County, for $1,613 in SNAP fraud and $1,140.97 in medical assistance fraud.

Angellicca J. Rushing, 28, of Norristown in Montgomery County, for $1,709 in SNAP fraud.

Lorraine A. McGovern, 47, of Upper Chichester in Delaware County, for $2,786 in SNAP fraud.

Maya B. Missonis, 28, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,298 in SNAP fraud.

Jennifer L. Noel, 38, of Altoona in Blair County, for $1,147 in SNAP fraud and $1,984.97 in medical assistance fraud.

Tonya L. Yerg, 47, of Hazleton in Luzerne County, for $1,570 in SNAP fraud.

Rebecca A. Murphy, 42, of Bentleyville in Washington County, for $1,504 in SNAP fraud.

Krista L. Bobby, 48, of Mercer in Mercer County, for $1,939 in SNAP fraud.

Ashley Palumbo, 31, of Drums in Luzerne County, for $2,322 in SNAP fraud.

David A. Thomas, 49, of Uniontown in Fayette County, for $1,940 in SNAP fraud.

Anita Minor, 58, of Upper Darby in Delaware County, for $2,538 in SNAP fraud.

Natasha L. Haas, 28, of Erie in Erie County, for $1,758 in SNAP fraud and $273 LIHEAP fraud.

Amgad N. Abdelmalak, 46, of Souderton in Montgomery County, for $2,831 in SNAP fraud.

Gregory A. Early, 31, of Norristown in Montgomery County, for $1,648 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is five years in prison and a fine of $10,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed 14 criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree. The defendants are:

Jenelle L. Thomas, 37, of Highspire in Dauphin County, for $1,159 in SNAP fraud.

Rosemary R. Valentin, 46, of Mountville in Lancaster County, for $1,281 in SNAP fraud.

Kimberly G. Jimenez, 23, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $1,208 in SNAP fraud.

Taisha J. Dreher, 32, of Clairton in Allegheny County, for $1,447.75 in cash assistance fraud.

Marnie J. Fiasco, 48, of Masontown in Fayette County, for $1,002 in SNAP fraud.

Julio Toledo Valentin, 30, of Bethlehem in Northampton County, for $1,164 in SNAP fraud.

Terrance A. Roberson, 46, of McKees Rock in Allegheny County, for $1,164 in SNAP fraud.

Olivia S. Lucas, 24, of Aliquippa in Beaver County, for $1,131 in SNAP fraud.

Paula F. Divito, 45, of Easton in Northampton County, for $1,199 in SNAP fraud.

Derek A. Reed, 27, of Uniontown in Fayette County, for $1,041 in SNAP fraud.

Kevin P. Cashin, 56, of Kittanning in Armstrong County, for $1,388 in SNAP fraud.

Nickeya L. Gray, 34, of Wilmerding in Allegheny County, for $1,212 in SNAP fraud.

Heather L. Baney, 42, of Emporium in Cameron County, for $1,048.49 in medical assistance fraud.

Taylor C. Young, 24, of Phoenixville in Montgomery County, for $1,343 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is two years in prison and a fine of $5,000, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

The OIG filed three criminal cases of fraudulently receiving public assistance in Pennsylvania that were graded as a misdemeanor of the third degree. The defendants are:

Louisa S. Wingate, 50, of Greencastle in Franklin County, for $838 in SNAP fraud.

Susan A. Cusumano, 33, of Meadville in Crawford County, for $945 in SNAP fraud.

Isaiah L. Hays, 30, of Nescopeck in Luzerne County, for $970 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face is one year in prison and a fine of $2,500, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they defrauded.

To report suspected fraud please call the Welfare Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582 or visit the OIG website at www.oig.pa.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.