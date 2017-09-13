× Police seek identity of man who allegedly chased 5th grade student from bus stop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly chased a 5th grade student from his bus stop Wednesday around 4:45 p.m.

Swatara Township Police say the incident occurred at the Park Run Apartments located at 3300 Paxton Street.

The boy was able to run to his home to get away from the man, the release states.

The suspect was described as a white male with curly reddish hair and close-cut facial hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked the call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip here.