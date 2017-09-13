Schuylkill Haven man dies after fleeing police, crashing his motorcycle

BERKS COUNTY, Pa.– A Schuylkill Haven man is dead after fleeing police on his motorcycle before losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

Kenneth Ferraiolo, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

Around 8:00 p.m. on September 12, a State Trooper attempted to stop Ferraiolo on his 2003 Honda CBR for traffic violations on Route 61.

Ferraiolo continued to flee and drive recklessly before attempting to stop and ultimately hitting a car’s driver’s side door.

Ferraiolo was thrown from the impact and came to a final rest in the 1900 block of Main Street.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.