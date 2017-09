Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- People will be taking steps for Crohn's and Colitis in Harrisburg this weekend.

FOX43 has a team participating in Saturday's event.

Christina Ricci, the media coordinator for the Take Steps walk, is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the Take Steps website here.