Volunteers needed for Guinness World Records attempt at York Fair

YORK — Volunteers are needed to be witnesses for a Guinness World Records attempt.

On Friday, September 15 at the York Fair, Colby Mitzel will be attempting to set a world record for the “largest display of balloon modeling sculptures,” according to his Facebook page.

Guinness requires Mitzel to have witnesses to come and watch him make balloon animals and count them. The post says seven more people are needed.

If he doesn’t get enough people, the attempt will be disqualified.

Four 4-hour shifts are available:

6 – 10 AM (2 available)

10 – 2 PM (2 available)

2 – 6 PM (2 available)

6 – 10 PM (1 available)

If you’re interested in volunteering, please call 717-252-2396. If there is no answer, please leave a message.